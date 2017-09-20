20 September 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Bamenda - Explosions Being Investigated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Choves Loh

Security services are looking into two incidents that spread fear among Bamenda inhabitants last weekend.

Inhabitants of metropolitan Bamenda are scratching hair for answers about the perpetrators of some explosions in the neighbourhood of Food Market and Hospital Roundabout on the night of September 16th, 2017. In effect, Cameroon Tribune got it from security sources that social peace was threatened on September 16 when, some yet to be identified persons perpetrated two locally activated explosions without casualties. It all started around 10 pm in the neighbourhood of the Bamenda Regional Hospital Roundabout where a suspect reportedly hired a taxi cab to ferry three loud speakers to the Bamenda Congress hall for a would-be event. The cab driver chose to drop the speakers in three rounds. The first trip took him and the suspect through a bumpy deviation from Food Market towards the Congress hall. Midway, the speaker exploded and in an attempt to know why, the driver was assaulted by the suspect who later escaped. The driver reported to the security forces who moved to Hospital Roundabout and discovered that the second speaker had also exploded. The Security Officers then proceeded to cause the explosion of the third speaker. Further investigations on-the-spot in the Congress hall uncovered two other Speakers without explosives and investigations are still on course at press time. The Security sources also told CT that elsewhere in Bali Subdivision, three suspects who attempted to burn the residence of the Subdivisional Officer on the night of 3-4 September, 2017 were arrested on the night of September 17-18, 2017. It emerged from the story that the suspects confessed, claiming that they were recruited by a Cameroonian in the Middle East to burn the D.Os residence and others for a fee of FCFA 50.000.

Cameroon

Anti-Terror Laws Brand Journalists As Terrorists

In 2014, Cameroon enacted a broad anti-terror law as part of its effort to counter the extremist group Boko Haram, but… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.