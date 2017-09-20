Cameroon: Preserving Achievements

This academic year starts on two streams for francophone and Anglophone Universities

500.000 laptops coming out of industry, Anglophone Universities resuming next November and professionalization preserved. These are the corner bricks of the new University reopening that started yesterday in some parts of Cameroon. As learners and lecturers took to the University amphitheatres across the country for the 2017-2018 academic year, authorities and the various stakeholders of education remain conscious of the background of this year's back-to-school. In that context, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo, Minister of Higher Education, has dished out a three-fold philosophical guide that would interest learners, teachers, employers and the entire community. All courses learnt in Universities should be employable from Humanities to the Sciences. These courses may lead to self-employment or ordinary employment. As such, the Minister spoke of the dire need to preserve the professionalization of teaching begun a couple of years back in Cameroon, the employability of diplomas acquired and the quality assurance of education offered and received. The man in charge of tertiary education in Cameroon reiterated as an achievement to be well-kept the introduction of "Licence-Master-Doctorat" (LMD) or the Bachelors-Masters-Doctorate (BMD). This new system is already well on course with fruits expected in the short and long term. With professionalization, learners must be highly motivated, the teachers giving their best shots and employers involved to determine their needs. The next requisite would be the assurance of the quality of education offered with attendant certification. In this area, programmes are tailored to size with efficiency optimised. It should be possible that certificates match efficacy in production and that the dichotomy noticed in the past becomes a forgotten story. Opening another chapter on the Anglophone crisis which led to the loss of a whole semester last year, authorities are ensuring that things come back to normalcy this year. That is why Professor Fame Ndongo terms it a regrettable situation. Owing to that condition, university resumption would go in double standards this year. While the francophone part of the country resumed yesterday, the two Anglo-Saxon Universities of Buea and Bamenda are scheduled to begin mid-November 2017, after covering the lost lessons and programmes. Observably, the anxiety to go to school is taking vantage over ghost schools prone by invisible hands. At the University of Buea the Registrar, Professor Roland Ndip, spoke of more than 90 percent already back to campus and taking their exams.