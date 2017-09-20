Cameroon: Table Tennis - Nyoh, Ntumnyuy, Champions

The finals of the national table tennis championship took place in Yaounde on Saturday September 16, 2017

Nyoh Derek Ofon and Ntumnyuy Hariet are the winners of the 2017 edition of the finals of the national Table Tennis singles championship which took in Yaounde on Saturday September 16, 2017. Organised by the Cameroon Table Tennis Federation (FECATABLE TENNIS), the competition brought together players from clubs across the country. Last Saturday's competition closed the 2017 table tennis season in the country. The players competed in the singles, doubles, mixed and veteran categories. For two days the inhabitants of Yaounde and its environs watched with enthusiasm young talents display new techniques in the sport. In the men's singles competition, Nyoh Derek from ASVUTT Table Tennis Club of Yaounde beat Ndikum Prosper from Canon Yaounde Table Tennis Club 4-2 sets to win the championship title for the second consecutive time. In the women's singles event Ntumnyuy Hariet from IUG Table Tennis Club of Douala outplayed Ngo Bikay Elise (ASVUTT) 3-1 sets. In the men's doubles the team made up of Nyoh Derek and Fonfo Jude (ASVUTT) beat Fotso and Nguemngang Celestin (Canon) 3-0 sets while in the doubled women's competition Bii and Bobga from Topspin Table Tennis Club beat the team, Sevi Dzem and Nkepte 3-1 games. In the men's veteran category Maffo Raoul (ASVUTT) beat Ngamaleu Leopold from Bepanda Table Tennis Club 3-1 sets.