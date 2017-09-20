Ethiopia: Call for Cultural Policy Media Popularization

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism called on the media to popularize the revised cultural policy aimed at nurturing the constitutionally-guaranteed equal recognition of cultures and languages of Ethiopia.

In an event organized for media personnel yesterday to popularize the new policy, Ministry Cultural Industry Development and Cooperation Director Desta Kassa stated that the old policy had limitations in marketing cultural resources and putting in place viable system.

As the diverse cultures of Ethiopia are the foundations and sources of its economic, social and human resources, the Director indicated that the revised policy would play a pivotal role in enhancing commercialization of the cultural industry.

Therefore, he said the policy, in this regard, would be instrumental to the transformation of these resources to potential investments that can create employments and sustainable incomes for citizens.

It is against this backdrop, the Ministry has revised the policy. For the effective implementation of the policy, the Ministry is undertaking various platforms to raise the awareness of public agencies to discharge their responsibility to preserve and develop the diverse cultures, languages and histories of the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia, the Director added.

The policy would create framework for empowering the people to further develop their values and cultures of peaceful co-existence, mutual respect as well as build national consensus thereby exploiting these for the country's renaissance, Desta elaborated.

According to him, the policy paves a way to scientifically studied, documented, and developed indigenous knowledge, arts, customs and beliefs to pass on the next generation.

The Director said the policy considers the positive effects of globalization and its adverse influences.

The new policy would have a big role in promoting the ancient civilization, history, culture and positive image of the country.

Of all the central principled, the policy is based on accepting and respecting diversity, ensuring culture-based socio-economic development and guaranteeing public participation and benefits, he noted.

"Building an African identity and interconnection as well as enhancing international solidarity and cooperation are among the core principles of the revised policy." According to Desta, the policy aimed at developing heritage resources, cultural industries and indigenous knowledge as well as cultural identity and diversity. It also promotes cultural institutions, education, tourism and diplomacy.

The Director said the media should play its leading role in promoting the policy among stakeholders and the public at large.

The first cultural policy was issued in 1998 and revised in 2016, it was learnt.