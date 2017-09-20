Kenya: Nairobi Residential Property Wins Multiple Africa-Middle East Awards

Photo: Capital FM

Capital M comprises of ninety-one-bedroom apartments; twenty-two-bedroom apartments and ten three-bedroom penthouses and will be ready for occupation end of 2018.

Nairobi — A new high-rise residential tower branded Capital M in Nairobi's Westland suburb has won three Africa and Middle East awards.

The property development picked from a list of 200 other developments in Africa and Arabia region was adjudged a winner in two categories and went on to pick the Five Star award for its Marketing strategy developed.

Capital M - a Fedha Group project - emerged the winner in the High Rise development and best in high-rise architecture by BeglinWoods Architects.

As the Region Nominee for best in the Africa & Arabia Region, Capital M is now automatically entered into the overall International Awards to be held on December 4th in London.

The Africa & Arabia Awards are part of the International Property Awards that include the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and the UK.

The awards celebrate the very best projects and professionals in the industry. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence

"Capital M has seen strong interest from investors due to the value proposition and multiple channels for rental revenue, including tapping into the Airbnb model," said Hooman Ehsani, Director of Century City Property, who is heading up the sales and marketing for the project.

"We have found that buyers are generally more cautious in this market and looking closely at a developer's reputation to deliver high-quality building. The International Property Awards are a testament of a solid and well-planned development which gives buyers confidence with a property acquisition." Mr. Ehsani further commented.