Zimbabwe: Handball Players for Chitungwiza Camp

Handball players drawn from different provinces are expected to converge at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex for a national camp running from today to Saturday as the Zimbabwe Handball Federation seek to come up with senior teams to represent the country in various competitions.

The camp will be led by former Switzerland national team player Rolf Haussener. He will be working with local coaches appointed to the men and women's national teams, Farai Gwisai and Cleopatra Mareverwa.

ZHF secretary-general Edson Chiroodza said they wanted to select national men and women's teams from the players that will attend the camp for future events.

"The camp is for the senior men and women national handball teams. So it's our first periodic camp and of course we have a number of players for training so that at the end of the year we have men and women national teams.

"This camp is going to be run by a coach from Switzerland together with local coaches we have appointed to the national teams.

"The main purpose for this is that we are building a national team that will participate in upcoming future events and also in December we have friendly matches against Zambia for both men and women's teams," said Chiroodza.

There hasn't been much happening at senior level in handball of late and the national teams have not been active for quite sometime now compared to the juniors, especially schools who have kept the sport alive.

The current executive led by Bulawayo-based Stewart Sanhewe came into office last December and Chiroodza argued that they are still restructuring since there was not much happening at senior level when they came into office.

Chiroodza said they have provincial leagues running in some of the provinces and will culminate into the national championships scheduled for next month in Harare.