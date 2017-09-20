Liberia: Alexander Cummings to Turn Monrovia Red, White, Blue On October 7

Monrovia — The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has announced that they will be holding their campaign closing on October 7th in Monrovia.

"We were able to pull off an amazing event in January when Mr. Cummings didn't have as much support as he has now, one can only imagine what we have in store for Monrovia on October 7th. "

"We are going to use this opportunity to remind our supporters what we have been to accomplish in such a short amount time, and remind our country the amazing opportunity we have on October 10 - the opportunity to elect Alexander B. Cummings as President and change our country" - Atty. Yafar Bakipeh, ANC Campaign Manager

Following their launch in the ANC Standard Bearer's home county, Maryland, they are planning to turn the city red, white and blue, the weekend before Liberians head to the polls.

In January, the party held its first Alternative Day Rally under the theme, Liberia Deserves Better. At the time Mr. Cummings was still considered a newcomer, but the Alternative Day Rally turned out to be total shocker to critics of the ANC and Cummings.

The enormous crowd and parade left Central Monrovia on gridlock as thousands upon thousands of Liberians trooped from 24th Street Sinkor to the ATS.

The rally set the stage for a campaign that has come by total surprise, and forever changed the tone of Liberian politics. Cummings in a little bit less than year, has gone from complete political unknown to a forerunner in the race amongst politicians that have been around for the past two decades.

While the other major political parties, UP, CDC and LP, held their campaign launch in Monrovia, Mr. Cummings decided to pay respect to his home county and launch his campaign in Maryland County in August.

Mr. Cummings and his team have been on the road touring the country ever since, he and his team will return on October 7th to close out the campaign and remind Liberians in Monrovia why they must vote for Cummings on October 10th.

Mr. Cummings Campaign Manager Atty., Yafar Bakipeh spoke on Mr. Cummings' inaugural rally and the party's plan for October 7th.