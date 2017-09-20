Liberia: Environmental Protection Agency Gets 'Best Regulatory Agency' Award

Monrovia — Madam Anyaa Vohiri, CEO of Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)was astonished when organizers of 'Liberian CEO, Business and Leadership Awards' called her on stage twice to received two separate awards for EPA and for herself.

Madam Vohiri had gone to the award ceremony held recently at the Monrovia City Hall with no idea that she and the EPA would be honored with two separate awards.

But, to her utmost surprise, The EPA was rewarded with Liberia's 'Best Regulatory Agency of the Year' Award over the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), while she was provided Liberia most prestigious corporate award.

Madam Vohiri was awarded the 'Outstanding Public Leadership Award' for her contributions to Liberia's progress.

The award, according to the organizers, demonstrates Madam Vohiri's efficient leadership ability at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Peter SaSellu, Chairman of the organizing committee of the Liberian CEO, Business and Leadership Awards disclosed that the award bestowed on the EPA Boss was established to recognized and celebrate exceptional leadership in Liberia.

SaSellu told an audience of leading corporate executives, managers and professionals from major companies, banks and investment firms that Madam Vohiri selection for the award was based on her hard work, innovation and excellence leadership ability.

"As a private sector-driven initiative, we have selected and honored Executive Director Vohiri, who has exemplified leadership excellence, hard work, innovation and commitment," Mr. SaSellu disclosed.

Receiving the awards, Madam Vohiri who danced to the stage said she was very surprise for the honors.

She requested EPA staff attending the ceremony to join her on the stage for the awards. She dedicated the award to employees of the agency and said without them EPA could not have won the award.

Madam Vohiri said protecting the environment is every one's business and explained that "the dear Lord left us with the Garden of Eden and told us to take care of it."

"I see Liberia as God's little Acre, the piece of the garden he set aside especially for us so my passion is to help to take care of it," the EPA Executive Director said.

Madam Vohiri thanked employees of the EPA for believing in her and buying into her vision and commitment.

She lauded President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for giving her the opportunity to contribute to her (Sirleaf) legacy.

Madam Vohiri also thanked EPA Board Chair, Minister Boima Kamara, for listening to her in appreciating the value of the environment in sustainable development mix.