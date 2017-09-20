Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates National Salaries, Wages Commission Board

Abuja — The Board of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission was tuesday inaugurated by the Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mrs. Habiba Lawal, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The board, to be chaired by Chief R. O. Egbule, is appointed for a term of five years, renewable at the discretion of the President for another term not more than five years.

A statement issued by Mohammed Nakorji, the Assistant Director, Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said

Lawal charged the members that their appointment was as a result of vacancies created by virtue of government's approval for the dissolution of Boards of federal parastatals, agencies and government-owned companies in 2015, and the urgent need to constitute the commission with full complements of its members to enable it carry on with its mandate in accordance with Section 2 of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission Act, 2004.

The commission has three part time commissioners including, Ekpo Nta, Alhaji Dauda Yahaya and Hon. Garba Musa Gulma.

The part time commissioners are; Victoria Nnenna Chukwuani, Geoffery Yilleng, Chief E. O. Wole Iro-Aye and Ahmed Mahmud Gumel.

The Permanent Secretary (Estab.), OHCSF, Permanent Secretary (Fed. Min. of Labour & Productivity, Comrade Isa Aremu and Chuma Nwankwo are the members.

The acting AGF further charged the board that the commission's role was vital to having a steady polity, in view of the agitations across the country by various public and private groups over salary and wage issues.

"It is my belief that you will bring your experience to bear on the commission and make it succeed," she said.

She reiterated that the change mantra of the Buhari Administration must not be compromised, urging the new board to have the interest and the general well-being of the country as topmost priority in the discharge of their official duties.

In his response, Egbule pledged the readiness of the board to move the economy forward.

He thanked the president for giving them the opportunity to serve the nation.