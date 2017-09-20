Kenyan Coffee Barista to Compete in World Aeropress Championships

Congratulations to Japheth Rapellah Oduor from Connect Coffee Roasters for winning the first ever Kenyan AeroPress Championship!

Oduor beat out a field of 15 baristas from all over Kenya, at the Kenyan AeroPress Championship held at Nairobi's The Alchemist, on Sunday. The Championship brought some of East Africa's most notable coffee specialists together, such as Vava Angwenyi from Vava Coffee, Bruck Fikru from Volcafe, Benjamin Carlson of Long Miles Coffee, Mbula Musau, Martin Shabaya the head barista of the Artcaffe Group, and Raphaël Prime from the Specialty Coffee Trader at C. Dorman Ltd.

The World AeroPress Championships (WAC) have been going on for 10 years, and despite going international, the celebration of the AeroPress and the coffee brewing process to yield the smoothest, richest cup of coffee has remained a very grassroots event, and is uniquely organised in each country.

This year, there are more than 60 countries participating and over 90 events in total (including regional events). The winners from each country will be competing at the World Aeropress Championships in Seoul, Korea in early November.