20 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyan Coffee Barista to Compete in World Aeropress Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
AeroPress Championships.
By Susan Wong

Congratulations to Japheth Rapellah Oduor from Connect Coffee Roasters for winning the first ever Kenyan AeroPress Championship!

Oduor beat out a field of 15 baristas from all over Kenya, at the Kenyan AeroPress Championship held at Nairobi's The Alchemist, on Sunday. The Championship brought some of East Africa's most notable coffee specialists together, such as Vava Angwenyi from Vava Coffee, Bruck Fikru from Volcafe, Benjamin Carlson of Long Miles Coffee, Mbula Musau, Martin Shabaya the head barista of the Artcaffe Group, and Raphaël Prime from the Specialty Coffee Trader at C. Dorman Ltd.

The World AeroPress Championships (WAC) have been going on for 10 years, and despite going international, the celebration of the AeroPress and the coffee brewing process to yield the smoothest, richest cup of coffee has remained a very grassroots event, and is uniquely organised in each country.

This year, there are more than 60 countries participating and over 90 events in total (including regional events). The winners from each country will be competing at the World Aeropress Championships in Seoul, Korea in early November.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.