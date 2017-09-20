20 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Blame for Nullified Poll Lies Squarely On IEBC - Supreme Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — The Supreme Court on Wednesday laid bare its reasons for - by a majority - declaring the August 8 presidential election and the result thereof, null and void.

Chief Justice David Maraga, his deputy Philomena Mwilu, Isaac Lenaola and Smokin Wanjala (in absentia) sought to show why elections are more than just about numbers amid a clamouring led by President Uhuru Kenyatta that they were misguided in not ordering a recount of the votes cast.

"Elections are not just about numbers, even in numbers, we used to be taught in school; to arrive at a mathematical solution, there is always a computational path that one has to take. Elections are not events but processes as many, even senior lawyers would like us to believe. Incidentally, IEBC's own elections manual recognises that indeed an election is a process," Deputy CJ Mwilu stated.

In a stinging indictment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the four judges went to great lengths to demonstrate why the comparison of the electronic results transmission system to a 'matatu' by President Kenyatta's counsel, was misguided.

Fundamentally, they found IEBC failed in its constitutional duty to verify the results by going ahead to declare a final result and winner, before receiving in scanned format, a significant number of Forms 34A from the polling stations.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.