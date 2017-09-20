Nigeria: I Raped My Daughter Nine Times for Money Ritual, Suspect Confesses

Ado-Ekiti — A 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter (names withheld) nine times to become rich.

He was remanded in prison custody by a Magistrate's court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Adeyanju who was arrested on 11th September, claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors, wondering why the police failed to arraign his accomplices in court.

In his confession, Adeyanju said he cleaned the private part of her daughter based on the instruction of the native doctors with a white handkerchief for him to become wealthy.

When the case was brought to court on Tuesday, the Police prosecutor, Sgt. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that Adeyanju violated Section 31(2) of the Ekiti State Child Rights Law which was committed within the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District.

Ikebuilo applied for an adjournment for issuance of legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel to the accused person, Mr. Simon Ojo, also pleaded for a date of adjournment from the court pending the issuance of legal advice.

"We are three in this case but I am surprised that I am the only one police is charging to court."

But the magistrate replied: "Don't worry, others will soon be brought to court."

At the court sitting on Tuesday, the presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Dolapo Akosile, remanded Adeyanju, in prison custody pending the issuance of legal advice from the DPP.

She adjourned the case to 12th October for mention.