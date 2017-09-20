Liberia: CDC Braces for Another Lockdown

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Senator George Weah

Coalition for Democracy Change or CDC is rallying partisans, supporters and sympathizers for a complete lockdown of Liberia to mark the close of its political campaign here on 9 October.Coalition Vice Chairman for Operations, Mulbah Morlu says serious mechanisms are being put in place for a total lockdown of the country. The National Elections Commission sets October 9, for the close of campaign across Liberia for the ensuing October 10, 2017 Presidential and Representatives elections.

Morlu, who is seeking the representative seat for Montserrado County Electoral District#10, says the all-day's event will commence with a parade throughout the Capitol, with two separate venues being set for standard bearer George Weah to address his supporters. He names the headquarters of the CDC in Congo Town as one venue for Weah to address partisans, supporters, sympathizers and friends from Gardnersville and Congo Town, while the rest of the county will converge at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia where the standard bearer climax the day with a powerful speech.

He explains that activities marking the close of campaign will be conducted in the capitals of all 15 political sub-divisions with powerful speeches and reenergizing mandate from the Liberian people. He notes that of recent, some political parties tried to play 'political crowd friskiness', adding that some used the major streets of the country to hold political rallies, while others used more cars than human to fill the streets of Monrovia.

Morlu continues that the CDC campaign team in a visitation throughout the country, saw Liberians yearning for one round victory at the ballot box for the Coalition, adding that nothing will stop that. He says efforts of Liberians and the CDC will be appreciated by electorate turning out to vote overwhelmingly against the governing Unity Party's ticket bearing Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and House Speaker Emmanuel James Nuquay.

Commenting on the weekend's launch of the UP in Monrovia, Morlu claims the ruling party used taxpayers' money to truck people to the capital under the guise of pulling crowd to match the CDC, something he says, the Unity Party will never achieve. "The Liberian people are tired with cheap politics, only to mislead them, but interestingly, the Liberian people are prepared to retire the Unity Party democratically.

The UP mobilized a mammoth crowd into the streets of Monrovia on Saturday, 16 September in a show of strength, but critics say people were trucked from Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi and Bong counties to boost the party's strength in Monrovia.