Liberia: IAA, Partners Train Auditors

The Internal Audit Agency with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has begun a two-week training for 25 Senior Internal Auditors. The training is intended to prepare Internal Auditors for certified Exams/programs that will help them get to the next level in their careers. The 25 senior internal auditors are expected to sit the (Certified Internal Auditor) CIA Part One Exam - Internal Audit Basics.

Internationally recognized, the CIA training will develop the knowledge, acumen, and leadership ability of the staff members and demonstrate IAA's strong commitment to professionalism in the practice of internal auditing in Government. Speaking at the training, UNDP Deputy Country Director for Programme Cleophas Torori stressed that the role of Internal Auditors is critical to capacity development and ensuring integrity, transparency and accountability in Government.

Mr. Torori pledged UNDP's commitment to supporting national implementation given the role Internal Auditors play in line Ministries, Agencies and Commissions (MACs). "Seize this opportunity as a win-win situation especially for those of you who have also benefitted from the CIPS training in procurement" Torori intimated.

The UNDP Deputy Country Director for Program urged the beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of the exercise in order to become professional Auditors as they move to higher levels. Also making remarks at the program, the Director of Sectoral and Regional Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Sidiki Quisia recalled the role of Internal Auditors in past audits that have immensely contributed to positive results and recognition of the professional work demonstrated by staff members.

Mr. Quisia highlighted the prompt and expeditious responses to queries by internal auditors which have proven their professional abilities to perform their tasks efficiently and effectively. He also applauded the collaboration, coordination and partnership with UNDP and urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity to prepare for future engagements as professional auditors.

"Take this training serious to get to the next level. Your role as auditors has helped audit processes in a positive way" Mr. Quisia emphasized. Target beneficiaries of the training include sector directors, audit directors and managers. The Exercise is being conducted in collaboration with CIA Ghana and facilitated by an acclaimed trainer with the CIA Charter in Ghana.

IAA staffs are being trained using CIA review manuals and software from the international governing body, the IIA bookstore which is powered by the Internal Audit Foundation. Through New CIA Practice Tests, internal auditors will get exposure to the CIA exam format with the IIA's Practice Tests after which the consultant will assess the auditors' readiness to sit and pass the Part One exam.

They will also be drilled through a variety of independent third parties CIA exam review courses and a limited number of sample CIA exam questions (with answers) provided by IIA to give candidates an understanding of the types of questions that typically appear on the exam.

It is expected that at the end of the training, Internal Auditors will be more efficient internationally recognized as professionals and most importantly, their consulting and assurance services in the Ministries, Agencies and Commissions (MACs) will be more respected.-Press release