20 September 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: CEIO Denounces Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lewis S. Teh

With less than three weeks to presidential and representatives' elections here, the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) has expressed its discontentment for any act of violence during and after the processes.

Speaking to a number of reporters on Tuesday, 19 September at CEIO Headquarters on Carey Street in Monrovia, group Chairman Franklin K. Wesseh expressed his organization's strong disapproval of any act of violence in these crucial elections of immeasurable importance in the country's political existence.

"We call on citizens to rethink, commit themselves to violence free election," Mr. Wesseh says, adding that the country is now poised to be more determined to leap away from the verge of falling back into its horrible past.

He has cautioned the country's youthful population, a segment of the society which he says is seen as the most fertile instrument to propagate violence, to repel the unwholesome intention of politicians to feast on their susceptibility.

Mr. Wesseh recalls that four months ago, CEIO embarked on a campaign for a violence free election, something which he says precipitated a three - day stakeholder's dialogue at the Monrovia City Hall and subsequently paved the way for heads of political parties complying with the Farmington Declaration.

He observes that hostile exchanges from political parties, claims and counterclaims of placard defacement, expressions of sentiments that are suggestive of threats to the moralities of key actors in these processes have led to the imprisonment of some persons.

Wesseh notes that now is the opportunity for Liberians to achieve and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere in the country. Meanwhile, Mr. Wesseh has expressed hope that the National Traditional Council (NTC) and Inter-Religious group will pay heed to the center clarion call and highlight the importance of ensuring a violence free election.

Liberia

AfDB, Brazil to Train African Youth in Cassava Processing

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Brazil-Africa Institute (BAI) have launched the Youth Technical Training… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.