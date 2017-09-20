Liberia: CEIO Denounces Violence

With less than three weeks to presidential and representatives' elections here, the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) has expressed its discontentment for any act of violence during and after the processes.

Speaking to a number of reporters on Tuesday, 19 September at CEIO Headquarters on Carey Street in Monrovia, group Chairman Franklin K. Wesseh expressed his organization's strong disapproval of any act of violence in these crucial elections of immeasurable importance in the country's political existence.

"We call on citizens to rethink, commit themselves to violence free election," Mr. Wesseh says, adding that the country is now poised to be more determined to leap away from the verge of falling back into its horrible past.

He has cautioned the country's youthful population, a segment of the society which he says is seen as the most fertile instrument to propagate violence, to repel the unwholesome intention of politicians to feast on their susceptibility.

Mr. Wesseh recalls that four months ago, CEIO embarked on a campaign for a violence free election, something which he says precipitated a three - day stakeholder's dialogue at the Monrovia City Hall and subsequently paved the way for heads of political parties complying with the Farmington Declaration.

He observes that hostile exchanges from political parties, claims and counterclaims of placard defacement, expressions of sentiments that are suggestive of threats to the moralities of key actors in these processes have led to the imprisonment of some persons.

Wesseh notes that now is the opportunity for Liberians to achieve and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere in the country. Meanwhile, Mr. Wesseh has expressed hope that the National Traditional Council (NTC) and Inter-Religious group will pay heed to the center clarion call and highlight the importance of ensuring a violence free election.