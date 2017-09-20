Liberia: Corruption Not Liberia's Problem

Opposition Liberian People's Party (LPP) presidential candidate Dr H. Boima Fahnbulleh claims that the basic problem facing Liberia today is not corruption, but the high wave of indiscipline in society.

He told a crowd recently in Montserrado County District #8 that most of those that are talking about corruption are people who have not been tested, or exposed to the country's money.

Yet he vows to set up a commission of inquiry to prosecute corrupt officials for stolen wealth from as far back as the 1990s when he is elected president, calling them "thieves who stole the Liberian people's money."

The LPP candidate, who dreams of winning this year's presidential election scheduled for 10 October, argues that a society cannot be built with a bulk of indiscipline citizens.

He told a large crowd during a brief visit to the office of the LPP District #8 Office on Capitol Bye-pass in Monrovia recently that his party will win the election because its people are disciplined, focused, matured and know the problems facing Liberia.

The Ex-Political Science Professor at state owned University of Liberia adds that society is not built by good-timers, but by hard working and resilient people. According to him, having fine time for good timers will come in later when the country is built.

He told the crowd that it is due to candidate Bella Diallo's track record of success, honesty, progress and integrity in the Liberian society since the era of President Tubman that his party chooses him to serve as its candidate for District#8 in Central Monrovia.

Dr. Fahnbulleh furthers that it is those with half ideas who are making noise about making Liberia a Christian Nation, adding in these elections, Liberians will have to talk about the problems facing Liberia.

"The Constitution is very clear on the point that anyone who is of Negro descent can be a citizen and can contest elections in Liberia, as this country was founded by black people from America seeking self-rule," Dr. Fahnbulleh says.

He continues that it based on such fact that Mr. Diallo was accepted to contest on the LPP ticket, saying he is well recommended and acclaimed by many in the society as a distinguished humanitarian and nation builder.

The LPP flag bearer uses the occasion to suggest that if elected Liberia's president, he will ensure that heads of professional associations in the country such as trade unions leaders, traditional leaders, agricultural, business and medical workers unions are offered seats in both houses of the Legislature.