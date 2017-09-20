Liberia: EPA Gets 'Best Regulatory Agency' Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was astonished when organizers of 'Liberian CEO, Business and Leadership Awards' presented two separate awards to her and EPA.

Madam Anyaa Vohiri went to the award ceremony with no idea that she and the EPA would be recipients of two awards.

But surprisingly, the EPA was rewarded with Liberia's 'Best Regulatory Agency of the Year' Award over the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), while she was provided Liberia most prestigious corporate award.

Madam Vohiri was awarded the 'Outstanding Public Leadership Award' for her contributions to Liberia's progress.

The award, according to the organizers, demonstrates Madam Vohiri's efficient leadership ability at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Peter SaSellu, Chairman of the organizing committee of the Liberian CEO, Business and Leadership Awards, disclosed that the award bestowed on the EPA Boss was established to recognize and celebrate exceptional leadership in Liberia.

SaSellu told an audience of leading corporate executives, managers and professionals from major companies, banks and investment firms that Madam Vohiri's selection was based on her hard work, innovation and excellence leadership ability.

Receiving the awards, Madam Vohiri said she was surprised for the honors. She dedicated the award to employees of EPA because without them, EPA could not have won the award.

"I see Liberia as God's little Acre, the piece of the garden he set aside especially for us so my passion is to help to take care of it," the EPA Executive Director said.

She thanked employees of EPA for believing in her and buying into her vision and commitment.

The EPA boss lauded President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for giving her the opportunity to contribute to her (Sirleaf's) legacy.