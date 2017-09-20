20 September 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen Withdraws Presidential Transition Bill

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Liberian Government
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

A highly placed source at the House of Representatives confirmed that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has withdrawn a bill seeking the enactment of a Presidential Transition law.

The Liberian leader submitted to the National Legislature an instrument seeking the enactment of a new law, to be known as the Presidential Transition Act".

President Sirleaf in a communication accompanying the draft bill said the instrument seeks to put in place an arrangement for the transfer of administration from one democratically elected President to another.

But since she submitted the bill, the President has received a number of criticisms from the public, on grounds that the bill is selfish and does not benefit the country.

Few days ago, the University of Liberia Students Union (ULSU) said the intent of the proposed bill by the President was not in the interest of the country and its people.

The UL students told the President who had gone to attend the induction of the newly appointed President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks, to withdraw the bill because its sole intent is to provide protection for one group of people.

The students called on the Legislature not to give the president's Bill credence due to its selfish nature.

The President, according to our source, has written the leadership of the House of Representatives withdrawing her presidential transition bill.

The President is quoted by our source in her withdrawal communication to the House of Representatives that she was taking the instrument back because it might cause unnecessary tension in the country.

Our source also hinted that the President said she's capable of handling what the bill could do, and that she don't really need any law for backing.

The proposed bill was being reviewed by the House's committees on Governance, Judiciary and the Executive prior to the withdrawal.

The President had earlier told the plenary of the House of Representatives that the bill was aimed at setting up a framework for the smooth transfer of political powers and governance.

Liberia

AfDB, Brazil to Train African Youth in Cassava Processing

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Brazil-Africa Institute (BAI) have launched the Youth Technical Training… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.