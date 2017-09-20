Liberia: Ellen Withdraws Presidential Transition Bill

A highly placed source at the House of Representatives confirmed that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has withdrawn a bill seeking the enactment of a Presidential Transition law.

The Liberian leader submitted to the National Legislature an instrument seeking the enactment of a new law, to be known as the Presidential Transition Act".

President Sirleaf in a communication accompanying the draft bill said the instrument seeks to put in place an arrangement for the transfer of administration from one democratically elected President to another.

But since she submitted the bill, the President has received a number of criticisms from the public, on grounds that the bill is selfish and does not benefit the country.

Few days ago, the University of Liberia Students Union (ULSU) said the intent of the proposed bill by the President was not in the interest of the country and its people.

The UL students told the President who had gone to attend the induction of the newly appointed President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks, to withdraw the bill because its sole intent is to provide protection for one group of people.

The students called on the Legislature not to give the president's Bill credence due to its selfish nature.

The President, according to our source, has written the leadership of the House of Representatives withdrawing her presidential transition bill.

The President is quoted by our source in her withdrawal communication to the House of Representatives that she was taking the instrument back because it might cause unnecessary tension in the country.

Our source also hinted that the President said she's capable of handling what the bill could do, and that she don't really need any law for backing.

The proposed bill was being reviewed by the House's committees on Governance, Judiciary and the Executive prior to the withdrawal.

The President had earlier told the plenary of the House of Representatives that the bill was aimed at setting up a framework for the smooth transfer of political powers and governance.