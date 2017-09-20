Liberia: UP Challenges Partisans to Ensure 1st Round Victory

Montserrado County Senator and campaign chair for the county, Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, addressing the media on Saturday's rally and the October 10 poll

With 21 days to the October 10 polls, Montserrado County Senator and campaign chair, Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, has challenged Unity partisans to ensure a first round victory for the Joseph N. Boakai and J. Emmanuel Nuquay ticket.

Senator Doe-Sheriff said VP Boakai has mandated the party to ensure a first round victory, because of economic reasons, including using the run-off election fund and other resources to build the health sector, rehabilitate public schools across the country and to continue the government's development programs.

In spite of the massive success of the party's campaign launch last Saturday, Senator Doe-Sheriff told partisans that the presidential race had just started and as such they must work hard to reach the end by winning the presidency.

"We must win the first round, because we have the right agenda for socioeconomic growth and development," Senator Doe-Sheriff said.

The Unity Party Montserrado chair made the remarks at a press conference in Monrovia, where she thanked the people of Montserrado for their commitment to the presidential bid of VP Boakai.

"Saturday's rally put an end to the illusion, bigotry and misguided propaganda from lazy detractors who do not mean well for Liberia. UP's Saturday campaign was an undisputed indication that the majority of the people are conscious of their destiny and the future of their children," Doe-Sheriff said.

Saturday's rally displayed the strength that represents the dawn of a new era," said the Senator.

There is a need for all partisans to keep pushing and working hard till victory is certain, she warned, adding, "We must continue to defy the rain and move from town to town until October 10."

"The ocean of human beings at Saturday's rally did not fall from heaven, but the good will as the result of hard work by many individuals and institutions," she said, and lauded Boakai for the level of leadership shown thus far. "I want to give flowers to institutions and individuals that defied the rain and politically invaded Montserrado," she concluded.