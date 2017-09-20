Botswana Ready to Tackle Avian Influenza

Maun — Botswana has come up with some strategic measures in an effort to prepare for the outbreak of Avian Influenza.

The highly contagious viral disease affects several poultry species including chickens, turkeys, quails, guinea fowl, pet birds and wild birds.

The strategies in place include the Regional SADC AI preparedness plan, the National AI preparedness plan, laboratory contingency plan and National communication strategy.

The principal veterinary officer, Dr Odireleng Thololwane informed poultry producers during a workshop aimed to sensitise them about the danger of the disease and what had been put in place as a preparedness measure.

The disease was reported to have been diagnosed in some neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He said in Zimbabwe, the disease was detected in May at a farm near a dam and 3 045 out of 83 000 birds died in a week, while in South Africa the outbreak was identified in a commercial broiler farm at Mpumalanga Province in June.

Following the reports in such countries, Dr Thololwane said they found it fit to come up with a response plans to ensure prevention of the disease.

He noted that the disease spread so quickly that it could result in high mortality rates of up to 100 per cent within 48 hours.

Avian influenza virus, he said, was closely related to other influenza A viruses, which affects humans, horses, pigs and dogs.

In wild birds, he said Influenza virus shed in feaces, saliva, nasal secretions, Fecal-oral mentioning other possible modes of transmission such as fecal-cloacal and respiratory.

In poultry, it was reported that in an infected flock, virus could spread in multiple ways such as fecal-oral, aerosol, fomites and mechanical vectors while in mammals, it could be spread through close contact with dead or sick birds; indirect exposure; contact with feces; swimming in contaminated water and ingestion.

To prevent the disease, the public, especially people working with infected poultry are encouraged to follow good hygiene practices, wear protective clothing such as gloves and masks, consider antiviral prophylaxis and be vaccinated against human influenza.

However, Dr Thololwane explained that efforts were also made through press releases, stakeholder consultation to share information on the risks of the disease and check the preparedness for this threat and map a way forward.

The National Communication Strategy, he said would also help as it allows for a defined communication pathway, thus reducing the chances of miscommunication between key stakeholders.

It also ensures sensitive information is available to the relevant individuals only and in the correct order.

For his part, deputy director of veterinary services, Dr Letsogile Oarabile explained that they were monitoring the situation, adding that continuous efforts were being made to sensitise the public on what they should do to prevent the disease.

"We want to allay fear amongst the public, hence we encourage them to bring samples to the laboratories for tests and report to relevant authorities if they have suspicions," he added.

Furthermore, he urged the public to work together with his department to monitor the situation.

He said they should understand when government bans export of some poultry products to protect the local species from infection.

Source : BOPA