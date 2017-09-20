Botswana: Council Chief Apprises Civic Leaders

Kanye — The supply of food commodities in all primary schools in the Southern District is adequately done, says the district council chairperson, Mr Alec Seametso. Speaking during a full council meeting on Monday, Mr Seametso said the food commodities included beans, samp, sorghum, bread and bread spreads.

He said direct procurement of beans from Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) was running smoothly since beans from BAMB were always readily available.

He said Food Relief Services (FRS) in Mabutsane Sub- district was currently supplying food commodities through tenders as the contract ends in November 2017.

He noted that it was worth mentioning that smooth transition had been reported across the district regarding the taking over of the supply of food commodities from FRS since April 1, 2017.

Nominated Councillor Seametso also mentioned primary schools continued to record an improvement as evidenced by term two performance average of 86.4 per cent compared to 74.6 percent in the first term.

Performance, he added dropped drastically in some schools and the regional management has started engaging them.

It has also strengthened interventions such as pupil academic empowerment strategy (PAES) as well as the holiday study camps, he added.

Cllr Seametso said, as for junior schools, there was a slight improvement, as for term one the performance average was 21.9 per cent and 23.2 per cent in term two, though still far below the target of 40 per cent.

He said 'Ntebogang Junior Secondary School is the only junior school which has improved tremendously from 28.5 per cent to 50 per cent.

The improvement is attributed to the director's consultative meeting with the school and implementation of pupil academic empowerment strategy.'

He said interventions such as study camps, study clubs, motivational talks by stakeholders would continue to be applied.

Mr Seametse the Southern region recorded a decline of two per cent in Botswana General Certificate in Secondary Education (BGCSE) from 9.2 per cent in term 1 to 7.2 per cent in term 2. He said the region performance was very far from the target of 30 per cent.

Further, he said Moshupa Senior Secondary School recorded a drastic drop of 19 per cent to six per cent, while Good Hope SSS recorded a stagnant performance of three per cent for both terms.

He added that multiple interventions such as engaging experts, ministers' fraternal, former students continued to be applied.

About the level of discipline in schools, he noted that not so many cases had been recorded in schools, but reports on alcohol and substance abuse were still a concern and efforts to address them were strengthened all the time. Councillors were informed that Kanye Education Centre is scheduled to be officially opened by the President on October 12.

