Botswana: Debswana Secretaries Donate Sanitary Pads to Khwee Rads Students

Khwee — Debswana secretaries celebrated secretaries's day by donating sanitary pads and toiletry to boarding students at Khwee RADS hostel on Thursday.

Representative of the secretaries, Ms Tiny Ntota said the objective was to give support to the girl child and respond to the challenges they encountered through their developmental stages, as they celebrate the day.

Ms Ntota said they learnt that some of the students were compelled to abscond from school due to lack of sanitary pads.

Ms Ntota said the idea of donating sanitary was also intended to instill hygiene amongst the students, adding that they were also responding to Debswana's value of show we care.

The objective of secretaries'day is to recognise the significant role played by secretaries in day to day businesses in various organisations.

Ms Ntota said the day's aims was also to appreciate skills, loyalty, efficiency, commitment and dedication demonstrated by secretaries towards ensuring that businesses ran smoothly.

The school head at Khwee Primary School, Ms Maureen Morwe applauded the secretaries for their contribution, saying the donation would instill light on the students on how they should take care of themselves.

Ms Morwe said the donation also demonstrated a sense of love towards the students, adding that the secretaries contribution showed that "we are indeed a compassionate, just and caring nation."

She also added that children in RADS hostel lacked exposure to real life situation, as most of them came from the farms and go there during school holidays.

Ms Morwe said their wish was that they could take them to mingle with other students from different schools during school holidays, but that they failed to do so due to lack of transport.

Source : BOPA