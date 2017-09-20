Kenya: Multinational Weather Firm Opens Africa Office in Nairobi

Nairobi — Environmental and industrial measurement international company Vaisala has opened an office in Nairobi, its first in the continent.

Company CEO Kjell Forsen says the decision has been backed by a demand for improved weather observation and weather infrastructure in the country's agriculture and civil aviation sectors.

On its decision to settle in Kenya, Forsen says the country's competitive meteorological department and its connectivity to the rest of the region are part of the reason.

"The ongoing climate change in the region has also created an opportunity for us as it is driving demand for stronger weather data," Forsen told a press briefing Wednesday.

Currently, Vaisala has over 30 offices in 16 countries, and supplies to 150 countries.

Available weather measurements equipment in Kenya have mainly been first generation equipment, which is outdated and in need of improvement.

The Finish company has in the past provided weather observation equipment to Joao Kenyatta International Airport, Kisumu and Eldoret Airport.

With the entry into the country, the company shall provide to these airports and the Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

"With this new office, we shall offer expanded environment and weather services, including air quality measurement instruments and services."