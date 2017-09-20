Kenya: Sossion Opposes Use of Schools as Polling Centres

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) wants the electoral commission to de-gazette all schools, especially boarding institutions, used as polling centres so as to avoid disruption of learning ahead of the October 17 repeat presidential election.

The union's secretary-general, Mr Wilson Sossion, said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should start looking for alternatives as education stakeholders will not allow disruption of learning.

"The electoral commission should de-gazette all boarding schools designated as polling centres so that school programmes are not disrupted because of politics," he said.

EXAMS TIMETABLE

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing induction of MPs in Nairobi, Mr Sossion said students should not be victims of politics.

"There are many alternatives that IEBC can use. It is their duty to look for them but, as education stakeholders, we are totally opposed to a change of this year's exam timetable because of politics," Mr Sossion, who is also an ODM nominated MP, said.

On Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i assured the country that the national examinations calendar will not be affected by the fresh election.

PRESIDING OFFICERS

According to the timetables already sent out to schools, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination will begin on October 31 and end on November 2 while Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education theory papers will start on November 6 and end on November 29.

More than 23,000 primary schools will be used as polling centres out of the total 40,800.

Mr Sossion said national examinations are a sensitive issue.

"Schools belong to learners and not politicians. Let IEBC re-organise itself and find new polling stations," he said.

Some teacher training colleges and secondary schools are also used as tallying centres.

A number of teachers will also be recruited as presiding officers and deputies during the election and are expected to be away for two to three days.