Kenya: 1 Person Rushed to Hospital After Bees Attack Supreme Court Protestors

Nairobi — Supporters of Jubilee and NASA camping outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday were forced to flee after a swarm of bees descended on them as judges were reading the final Supreme Court ruling.

At least one person who was severely stung by the bees was rushed to hospital following the incident that also sent police and journalists scampering for safety.

There were varied explanations to the source of the bees, with some claiming they may have been taken there by a group of supporters while others said they descended on them from a nearby beehive.

"God was with us today because even as police tear-gassed us, the bees were with us. Signs of bees is a sign of change; that's why they went for the police and not us," one Opposition supporter sought to explain.

At one point, the rival NASA and Jubilee protestors clashed leading to a near confrontation, forcing the police to disperse them with tear gas.