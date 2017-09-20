Maokane — The Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology has applauded the organisers and sponsors of a one-day charity soccer tournament held in Maokane, near Jwaneng last weekend for raising funds to put a roof over the heads of six disadvantaged children from the village.

Speaking during the event, Dr Alfred Madigele said it was heart-warming to see young people taking charge of their lives and going an extra mile to make a positive difference in the lives of others around them especially children.

Dr Madigele argued that young people were leaders of both today and tomorrow.

He said all along, some young people, labouring under the impression that they were only leaders of tomorrow, never got started in life or lived their lives without a clear purpose thinking there would come a particular point in time where they would naturally have to start taking charge of their lives.

"Don't wait until tomorrow to do an act of kindness that you can do now, "he said.

Dr Madigele said the tournament which put together the host, Talent City FC, Masteka Printing FC, La Famiglia FC from Mochudi, Majwe Mining Shift-A, Majwe Mining Maintenance, Maokane All Stars Social Club and Jackhammers Social Club on a collision course would create a lasting positive impression in the village and beyond.

Dr Madigele who pledged P10 000 and support towards the project stressed that shelter was a bare basic human need.

Dr Madigele also area Member of Parliament (MP) further thanked artistes like Chikafala, Rocky Stars, Smarrh, Kgotobela, DJ Tshidi, Lolo, Tawana ya Koma and Elite Queens Training for jazzing up the day with free performances.

He said the gesture epitomised patriotism and would inspire many other capable young Batswana to find ways to assist the needy in their communities.

The brains behind the project and Talent City Youth Development Club President Mr Othusitse Siane also thanked the teams and sponsors for embracing the initiative.

With the gesture, he said they wanted to plant a seed of kindness across the length and breadth of the nation. Community development officer for Maokane, Ms Thatayotlhe Phiri shared that the two younger children from the household have since been given temporary shelter at Mpule Kwelagobe children's home in Jwaneng.

She said the other two quit school due to social pressure but had since returned and now doing standard seven.

Ms Phiri thanked the Good Samaritan who adopted the two boys from the family which enabled them to continue with school after their mother ditched them for giving them a place to call home.

She said people like Ms Seakgo made her job easier and the world a better place. Masteka Printing FC beat Talent City FC and walked away with a trophy.

Source : BOPA