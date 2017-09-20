Kenya: Kecoso Games - Football Title Race Thrown Wide Open

Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts walloped Kenya Airports Authority 8-1 in football, while Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Maritime Authority drew 0-0 in Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games in Kisumu on Tuesday, throwing the title race wide open.

This year's Kecoso games, which attracted only four football teams following the late withdrawal of Kenya Posta and Kenya Ferry Services, will now be determined on Thursday when the teams play second leg matches against each other.

KPA had beaten KAA 2-0 in the opening match, while KMA beat Ministry of Sports, Culture and Art (Mosca) 3-0 in the first match.

Against KAA, Filbert Ochieng and William Odera scored a hat-trick each, while Sajad Aslam and Tich Oleso scored a goal each to crown a successful evening for Mosca.

The match between KPA and KMA match was evenly-contested, with Enock Agwanda and Anthony Kimani proving wasteful for KPA while Mohammed Yusuf and Wyclife Ochomo failed to find the target for KMA, with the goal at their mercy.

BASKETBALL ACTION

In men's basketball, the going got tough for KPA men who lost to KCAA 70-63 in an ill-tempered match.

KPA's Alex Ramazani stood out in the game, scoring a game-high 25 points. KCAA led 13-09 in the first quarter and went up 18 -12 in the second for a 31-21 lead at the break.

Women's basketball matches saw Kenya Ports Authority defeat Mosca 51-37, with Cynthia Irankunda and Evelyn Itabo scoring nine points each for the losers, while Betty Kananu and Felmas Adhiambo scored eight and seven points respectively.

In netball matches, Ministry of Transport and Information beat Ministry of Sports 65-11, Kenya Ports Authority beat Kenya Airports Authority 58-27 while KCAA defeated Kenya Maritime 53-3.

The only volleyball match played saw Kenya Maritime Authority beat Ministry of Sports 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-17).

The games continue at various venues in Kisumu on Wednesday.