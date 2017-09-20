20 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Kikudo Neighborhood Roads Unveiled

Soyo — A two kilometer section of the urban road in the Kikudo neighborhood in Soyo city was reopened on Monday by the provincial governor of Zaire, José Joanes André, after being repaired and paved.

This street is one of four that since August of 2016 are being repaired by by the national construction company "MUINUILA" in the city of Soyo, under the rehabilitation programme of the urban roads of the six municipal headquarters of the province. The programme foresees the rehabilitation of six kilometers of the streets of the urban areas and of the peripheral wards.

The works include technical networks, namely drainage ditches for rainwater and wastewater, hydraulic passages, installation of piping for drinking water, cables for public lighting, among others.

Speaking to those present at the inauguration ceremony, the governor of Zaire said that the difficulties that the bad state of this road created in road traffic, especially in the rainy season, ended.

"The Angolan Executive has been complying with the legacy of António Agostinho Neto, that " The Most Important is Solving the People's Problems" with works of this nature", he said.

