20 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Julu Theatre Group's Playwriter and Artistic Director Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The actor and artisitic director of the Julu theatre grou, Lourenço Mateus, died on Tuesday in Luanda by disease.

Aged over 50 years and member of thegroup since its foundation in 1992, Lourenço Mateus was suffering from diabetes.

With the Julu group, Lourenço Mateus created several plays designed to sensitize the communities about the various problems that affected them, with particular emphasis on combating diseases, care to be taken in landmines, among others.

Throughout his career, the playwright and director "used theatre to change public awareness", especially when he was involved in projects in the area of human rights and fighting major epidemics.

Angola

UN Secretary-General Points Out Seven Threats to Global Cohesion

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, point out on Tuesday seven threats faced by the world and, in his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.