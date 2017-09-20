Angola: Julu Theatre Group's Playwriter and Artistic Director Dies

Luanda — The actor and artisitic director of the Julu theatre grou, Lourenço Mateus, died on Tuesday in Luanda by disease.

Aged over 50 years and member of thegroup since its foundation in 1992, Lourenço Mateus was suffering from diabetes.

With the Julu group, Lourenço Mateus created several plays designed to sensitize the communities about the various problems that affected them, with particular emphasis on combating diseases, care to be taken in landmines, among others.

Throughout his career, the playwright and director "used theatre to change public awareness", especially when he was involved in projects in the area of human rights and fighting major epidemics.