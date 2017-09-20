Angola: UN Secretary-General Points Out Seven Threats to Global Cohesion

New York — The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, point out on Tuesday seven threats faced by the world and, in his view, could lead to the disintegration of the concept of a global community.

António Guterres, speaking at the opening of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, referred to the nuclear threat, terrorism, unresolved conflicts, violation of international humanitarian law and climate change.

He went on saying that the remaining threats are those relating to inequalities that undermine the foundations of societies and the social contract, as well as those associated with cyber security (or war) and human mobility.

Regarding the global threat of terrorism, the Secretary-General of the United Nations defended a political solution to the case and welcomed the recent adoption of an initiative to establish a United Nations Office on Terrorism.

"Terrorism continues causing an increasing number of deaths and devastation, which is ruining societies, destabilizing regions and diverting energy from more productive activities", he said.

Guterres announced for next year the convening of the first meeting of heads of anti-terrorist agencies of the member states to forge a new International Partnership against Terrorism.

On the unresolved conflicts and systematic violations of international humanitarian law, the United Nations boss has ruled that from Syria to Yemen, from South Sudan to the Sahel, Afghanistan and elsewhere, only political solutions can bring peace.

"The United Nations is establishing closer partnerships with key regional organizations such as the African Union, the European Union, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will allow them to be more effective in negotiating peace around the world", he said.

Addressing the growing inequalities that undermine the foundations of society and the social contract in the world, Guterres defends that the way out is to achieve a fair globalization, which is Programme2030.

"Half of the world is female, half of our world is less than 25 years old", he said, concluding that this is why "we can not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals without harnessing the power of women and the enormous energy of young people" .

The other issue that has attracted the attention of António Guterres is the threats associated with cyber security, which is increasingly disrupting relations between states and destroying some of the structures and systems of the modern life.

Lastly, he stressed the need to strengthen social cohesion, a reform of our world, starting with the construction of a United Nations system to support states in improving people's lives and strengthening the capacity to safeguard human rights, peace, security and human rights.

It is also proposed to embrace management practices that promote these objectives; a new victim-centered approach to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse, and the implementation of a roadmap for achieving gender parity at the United Nations.

Five African Heads of State spoke in the General Assembly roster on Tuesday morning, out of a total of 18.

The Angolan representative will only do so next Monday, according to the indicative calendar provided to the press.