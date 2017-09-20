Abidjan — The delegation of the Angolan national cadets girls' handball team, who participated for eight days in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, in the African championship returned on Tuesday to the country.

After defeating their opponents from the DRC, Algeria, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Angola lost once against Egypt and had a draw "invented" by the referee at 29 minutes and 45 seconds, against Tunisia.

With the referees' decision, the Angola return to the country with the bronze medal (3rd place).

Check the final standings:

1. Egypt

2. Tunisia

3. Angola

4. Senegal

5. DR Congo

6. Côte d'Ivoire

7. Argélia

Egypt, Tunisia and Angola will represent the continent in the 2018 world cup.