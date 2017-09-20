Angola: Zaire - Kongo Kings Museum Receives Over 6.000 Visitors in Eight Months

Mbanza Kongo — At least 6.878 Angolan and foreign citizens have visited the Museum of Kings of Kongo Kingdom located in the recently declared World Heritage site of Mbanza Kongo city, in the northern Zaire province in the last eight month, more 309 visits if compared to the same period last year.

This was said on Tuesday to Angop by the head of the local Department of Historical-Cultural Heritage Directorate, Luntadila Lunguana, having stressed the visits paid by the 287 Angolan students and 236 foreign tourists during this period.

According to him, in the museum, visitors can behold private objects belonging to the former king of Kongo and pieces portraying the habits and costumes of the people of the former Kongo Kingdom.

Moreover, Luntadila Lunguana said that since the inclusion of the historical center of Mbanza Kongo in the list of UNESCO World Heritage, the city has been subject of a lot of interest from national and international tourists, who have visited it.

The building of the museum was reopened in 2007, after benefiting from a facelift works that enabled its rehabilitation and creation of more spaces.

The infrastructure has 114 museum assets that depicts the life of the former soverein authorities and people of the Kongo Kingdom.