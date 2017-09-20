Mauritius: NPCC to Organise Two-Day Brainstorming Workshop

press release

A two-day brainstorming workshop aiming to trigger thinking and provide a platform to key stakeholders from the public, private and other relevant sectors to reflect upon the current competitiveness status of the country, will be organised by the National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC) on 26 and 27 September 2017 at the Sofitel Mauritius L'Imperial Resort and Spa.

The workshop will be facilitated by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdulla Verachia, of The Strategists company from South Africa. He has significant expertise in strategy, competitiveness and sector trends and facilitates a number of high level strategy sessions.

Prior to the brainstorming workshop, the NPCC has already started consultations with local stakeholders to gather their views and proposals for a new competitive orientation for Mauritius. These views and proposals have been compiled and submitted to the facilitator who will help identify and map out four priority focus areas as well as the creation of an action plan and task team for each of the priority area.

Furthermore, the NPCC has embarked on the Competitiveness Foresight Exercise with the objective to provide new orientations and craft strategies to initiate the transformation of Mauritius into a more competitive and resilient economy.

This exercise aims at promoting inclusive growth and accelerating the country's transition into a high income economy. It will engender the development of a comprehensive national competitiveness strategy which can be used to guide future policy decisions and actions.

The first edition of the Competitiveness Foresight Exercise, conducted in 2004, followed the National Innovation Summit organised by the NPCC on the theme "Finding new sources of competitiveness".

The NPCC was set up in 2000 with the objective to stimulate and generate productivity and quality consciousness and drive the productivity and quality movement in all sectors of the economy. The NPCC operates five distinctive units namely Capacity Development, Corporate Services and Operations; Business Development and Consultancy; Innovation, Advocacy and Entrepreneurship; Research, Advisory and Knowledge Management and Productivity and Competitiveness Academy.