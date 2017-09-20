Mauritius: Pan African Parliament Delegation Calls On Acting Prime Minister

press release

A delegation from the Pan African Parliament (PAP), which is the legislative organ of the Africa Union, paid a courtesy call on the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, yesterday in Port Louis.

The main focus of discussions between the Acting Prime Minister and the PAP delegation was on working towards increased air connectivity among African nations as a means to economic and political integration of the African continent. Discussions also centered around the way African countries could draw from the valuable example of Mauritius as an excellent and fruitful model of making the best of the tourism industry.

Members of the delegation sit on the PAP Committee on Education, Culture and Tourism. They are currently in Mauritius on a study tour to better understand the tourist industry as part of the strategic objective of PAP to promote integration and development in Africa. They come from Niger, Togo, Sierra Leone, Namibia and Sudan.

The delegation was accompanied by Mrs Claire Monty, Parliamentary Private Secretary, in her capacity as Member of PAP and its Committee on Education, Culture and Tourism.