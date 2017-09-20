20 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Pan African Parliament Delegation Calls On Acting Prime Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A delegation from the Pan African Parliament (PAP), which is the legislative organ of the Africa Union, paid a courtesy call on the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, yesterday in Port Louis.

The main focus of discussions between the Acting Prime Minister and the PAP delegation was on working towards increased air connectivity among African nations as a means to economic and political integration of the African continent. Discussions also centered around the way African countries could draw from the valuable example of Mauritius as an excellent and fruitful model of making the best of the tourism industry.

Members of the delegation sit on the PAP Committee on Education, Culture and Tourism. They are currently in Mauritius on a study tour to better understand the tourist industry as part of the strategic objective of PAP to promote integration and development in Africa. They come from Niger, Togo, Sierra Leone, Namibia and Sudan.

The delegation was accompanied by Mrs Claire Monty, Parliamentary Private Secretary, in her capacity as Member of PAP and its Committee on Education, Culture and Tourism.

Mauritius

Government Aims to Transform Mauritius Into a Viable Fintech Platform, Says Minister Sesungkur

Government's vision to upgrade the financial services will mark a significant shift in the paradigm for the sector. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.