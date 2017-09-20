Mauritius: Sagnep to Hold Its Fifth Meeting in Mauritius Next Year

press release

The 5th Meeting of the Southern African Regional Cooperation Group on Safety of Navigation and Marine Environmental Protection (SAGNEP) would be held in Mauritius in February 2018.

SAGNEP is a regional cooperation group addressing issues related to aids and safety of navigation in any region on the African Continent.

It aims at creating a forum for discussion on matters of mutual interest related to safety of navigation and marine environment protection as well as organising and encouraging cooperation in training for the attainment of the required standards (of competence), including skills development and research.

It also has as objective to promote awareness of the need to establish internationally agreed aids to navigation and maritime safety information services.