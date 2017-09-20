20 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Acting Prime Minister Bids Farewell to Outgoing French Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, received yesterday at his office in Port Louis, the outgoing French Ambassador to Mauritius, Mr Gilles Huberson, who came to bid farewell, following his nomination as Ambassador of France to Ivory Coast.

After the meeting with the Acting Prime Minister, Mr Huberson stated that saying farewell did not mark the end of ties with the country, adding that as the place of birth of his son, he will always have a special relationship with Mauritius. He announced that his successor is Counsellor of Foreign Affairs, Emmanuel Cohet. Mr Cohet was previously French Ambassador to Zambia.

The outgoing French Ambassador to Mauritius was appointed in September 2016. He will be leaving the country on 22 September 2017 for his new posting. Prior to his assignment in Mauritius, Mr Huberson was Head of the Interministerial Mission 'Mali-Sahel', and former Ambassador to Mali.

Mauritius

Government Aims to Transform Mauritius Into a Viable Fintech Platform, Says Minister Sesungkur

Government's vision to upgrade the financial services will mark a significant shift in the paradigm for the sector. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.