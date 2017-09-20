Mauritius: Acting Prime Minister Bids Farewell to Outgoing French Ambassador

press release

The Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, received yesterday at his office in Port Louis, the outgoing French Ambassador to Mauritius, Mr Gilles Huberson, who came to bid farewell, following his nomination as Ambassador of France to Ivory Coast.

After the meeting with the Acting Prime Minister, Mr Huberson stated that saying farewell did not mark the end of ties with the country, adding that as the place of birth of his son, he will always have a special relationship with Mauritius. He announced that his successor is Counsellor of Foreign Affairs, Emmanuel Cohet. Mr Cohet was previously French Ambassador to Zambia.

The outgoing French Ambassador to Mauritius was appointed in September 2016. He will be leaving the country on 22 September 2017 for his new posting. Prior to his assignment in Mauritius, Mr Huberson was Head of the Interministerial Mission 'Mali-Sahel', and former Ambassador to Mali.