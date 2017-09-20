Malawi: Comedians Winiko and Jakobo to Spice 2017 World Tourism Day in Zomba

Renowned comedians cum politician Winiko and veteran Jakobo are set to spice this year's National Tourism Month and World Tourism Day to be held in Zomba.

Chief Tourism Officer responsible for Domestic and Regional Marketing, Noah Nansongole said preparations for the annual celebrations which were at an advanced stage were going on well.

Speaking on Tuesday during a preparatory meeting in Zomba, he indicated that this year's event would be graced by celebrated comedians in Winiko and long time stage master Jakobo.

Chief Tourism Officer disclosed that this year's National commemoration would take place at the Zomba Gymkhana Club ground on September 27, 2017.

He said the commemoration would be held under the theme: 'Sustainable tourism - a tool for development,' was an attempt to share and sensitise communities on the importance of tourism and contribution to economic development.

"Commemorating World Tourism Day in Zomba is appropriate as it seeks to sensitize communities living around the mountain on sustainable use of natural resources for tourism and the need to protect the environment and preserve their culture," Nansongole said.

He observed that the Malawian tourism industry had potential to grow following the recent Malawi International Tourism Expo which was held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe where over 80 companies participated including countries such as the South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Britain, Netherlands and China.

District Commissioner for Zomba, Emmanuel Bambe concurred with the proposed theme where he said there was need to come up with joint action plans against human activities to protect natural resources in Zomba Mountain.

He pointed out that the tourism sector in Zomba faces challenges such as harmful bush fires and illegal harvest of forest produce.

Bambe pointed out that this causes a lot of land degradation besides affecting the water levels in Lake Chirwa.

Zomba Mountain Tourism Association Representative, Anelies de Bruine, who is also Manager and Owner of Pakachere Back Packers and Creative Centre, expressed optimism that the event would be wonderful and beneficial especially to the business community in Zomba.

She explained that hosting the event in Zomba would help in sensitizing local communities on their role to protect and safeguard one of Malawi's key tourism attractions.

"It is my expectation that the event would generate interest in people to come and visit various tourist attractions in Zomba," Bruine added.

Apart from Winiko and Jakobo people would be exposed to other activities such as exhibition of cultural artifacts, Malawian local dishes and clothing.

Annually, since 1980, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) member states join hands in commemorating World Tourism Day which falls on September 27.