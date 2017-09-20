Malawi: 3 Men Arrested for Illegal Possession of Ivory in Lilongwe

Malawi Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody three men at Kanengo Police Station following their arrest after being found in possession of Ivory illegal on Monday this week.

According to Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Laban Makalani, the three were arrested by Wildlife Crime Investigators at Kanengo Industrial Site following a tip from well wishers.

Makalani identified the three as David Nyadani (39), Mike Josephy (37) and Wisdom Milosi (49).

He said the three reside at Namitete and they travelled to Lilongwe in search of a market to sell the ivory.

The ivory weighed 1.4 Kilograms and its estimated worth is about K2, 310,000.00.

"They will soon appear before court to answer charges of Illegal Possession of Protected Species and dealing in Government trophies contrary to Section 86 (1) and 91 of Wildlife Act" said Makalani.

The trio hails from Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.