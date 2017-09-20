19 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: I Won in Free, Fair Election, Says Joho

By Philip Muyanga

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has termed a petition by former senator Hassan Omar challenging his election defective and incompetent.

In his response to the petition, Mr Joho said his election was free, fair and properly conducted.

He contends that the petition, which questions his election to the exclusion of his deputy, is defective since it seeks to split the process contrary to the Constitution.

"The election of a governor and his deputy are inseparable, indivisible and the election of one cannot be questioned to the exclusion of the other," Mr Joho argues in his response.

He now wants the court to determine that he was duly elected, the election was valid and the petition be struck out or dismissed with costs.

In his petition, Mr Omar and his running mate Ms Linda Shuma, who contested on a Wiper party ticket, want the court to declare that there were massive irregularities in the election of Governor of Mombasa County.

They want the court to order IEBC to conduct a fresh election for the seat in strict compliance and in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, the Elections Act and relevant regulations.

