South Africa: Manana's Co-Accused Face Three Counts of Assault

Two men believed to have taken part in former Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana's assault on three women in Fourways, Johannesburg, last month, have appeared in court.

Cyril Madonsela, 35, and Thulani Mdaka, 30, made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They are facing three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after allegedly assaulted two women - Monoisa Duma and Noluthando Mahlaba - at Cubana lounge in Fourways on August 6.

Madonsela and Mdaka allegedly slapped them, pulled their hair, pulled them to the ground and kicked them.

One of the men was arrested after a victim pointed him out in the court building during Manana's appearance on September 13, and the other handed himself over to police on the same day.

Both Madonsela and Mdaka, who reside in Cedar Creek Estate in Fourways, appeared in court on the day and were released on R5000 bail. They were requested to return to court on September 20 for their second appearance.

The matter has been postponed to October 5 for further investigations to be conducted by the State.

During his last appearance, Manana pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was expected back in court on November 7 for sentencing proceedings to begin.

Source: News24