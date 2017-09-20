20 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: New Captain for Newlands-Bound Griquas

Flank Sias Koen will captain Griquas in their Currie Cup clash against Western Province at Newlands on Saturday (17:15 kick-off).

Koen was handed the captain's armband after regular captain AJ Coertzen was demoted to the bench.

Coertzen's fullback position is filled by Eric Zana.

Tertius Kruger replaces Johnathan Francke at inside centre in the only other change to the backline.

There are however several changes up front following last weekend's 40-22 defeat to the Sharks in Kimberley.

Nicolaas Oosthuizen, who played loosehead prop last week, will shift to tighthead, giving Devon Martinus a chance in the No 1 jersey.

Wilmar Arnoldi starts at hooker, replacing AJ le Roux, who moves to the bench.

At lock, Sintu Manjezi will partner up with Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, while in the loose trio Kevin Kaba takes the No 8 jersey, replacing De wet Kruger, who moves to blindside flank.

Teams:

Western Province

TBA

Griquas

15 Eric Zana, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Renier Botha, 8 Kevin Kaba, 7 Sias Koen (captain), 6 De Wet Kruger, 5 Sintu Manjezi, 4 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Wilmar Arnoldi, 1 Devon Martinus

Substitutes: 16 AJ le Roux, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Shaun McDonald, 19 Conway Pretorius, 20 Christiaan Meyer, 21 Christopher Bosch, 22 AJ Coertzen

South Africa

