South Africa: Popcru Supports the Cosatu National Strike

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) supports the upcoming COSATU National Strike against corruption, state capture and job losses to take place on the 27th of September 2017.

We currently have just over 900 000 out of 1,3 million workers in the public sector who do not have houses. This happens at a time when their pension funds are being threatened by the levels of corrupt activities that have seen our state parastatals collapse into the pockets of individual interests, yet not a single person alleged to be involved has been arrested.

The reduction of the public wage bill, the planned reduction of 3000 SAPS members and many other job losses within sectors are but remnants of the state's incapacity to generate profits, which is partly due to the high-level looting that has seemingly become a day-to-day normality in our country.

Corruption and state capture have compromised the quality of service while millions of rands disappear into thin air.

Public servants are taking a stance to say that their retirement funds can no longer be used to bail out poor-performing state parastatals when we have not seen anyone being held accountable and charged for the rampant corrupt activities that are reported therein. A lot of people who have been accused of these acts still walk the streets and no investigations are being conducted.

It is in the interest of all South Africans to take part in this just cause of fighting state capture and corruption for the sake of the future, and there should be harsh penalties for those who have been found to have squandered public funds and those who are given the responsibility to investigate, but choose to look the other way.

Our structures across all levels have started embarking on various mobilisation initiatives in building support for the strike, which has been granted a Section 77 certificate by Nedlac, therefore protecting workers who are to take part.

Issued by POPCRU on 19/09/2017