20 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Gwamba to Launch K2 Million Netball, Football Trophies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Loness Gwazanga

Blantyre — Renowned Hip hop artist, Gwamba will on October 1, 2017 launch a K2 million 'Jesus is my Boss' football and netball trophies for the youths in Area 18 in the country's capital City, Lilongwe.

Gwamba whose real name is Duncan Zgambo said the launch would take place in area 18.

Speaking Tuesday in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), the former area 18 resident who is well-known for delivering hip-hop lyrics in vernacular said he has sponsored the trophies to keep youth away from immoral behavior such as excessive beer drinking and smoking.

"I have lived in area 18 since 2003 until 2015. So I have decided to sponsor the trophy to keep the youths busy," he said adding that this was also one way of appreciating the support youths in area 18 rendered to him during his stay in the area.

Gwamba then assured the youths of his continued support towards the tournament saying it would be an annual event.

"Last year [2016] I sponsored the trophies to the tune of K1 million and there was overwhelming support from the youths. It is my sincere hope that this time around, the support will never change," he added.

The sports tournament has been named after his debut gospel album "Jesus is my boss" which he launched in December 2016 in Lilongwe at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Despite switching off from secular to gospel genre, Gwamba's fans have remained loyal all these years; a gesture he said is very encouraging.

Malawi

Police Arrest Pakistani Over 'Bankgate'

Malawi police have finally arrested Cotton Ginners Limited (CGL) Chief Executive Officer Abdul Yasin Reiman who fled the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.