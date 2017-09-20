Liberia: EPA Snatches 'Best Regulatory Agency' Award

Madam Anyaa Vohiri, CEO of Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was overwhelmed when organizers of 'Liberian CEO, Business and Leadership Awards' called her on stage twice to receive two separate awards -- one for the EPA and another for herself.

Madam Vohiri had gone to the award ceremony held recently at the Monrovia City Hall with no idea that she and the EPA would be honored with two separate awards, a release from the agency has said.

But, to her utmost surprise, the EPA was rewarded with Liberia's 'Best Regulatory Agency of the Year' Award for her stance over the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), while she was provided Liberia most prestigious corporate award.

According to the release, Madam Vohiri was also awarded the 'Outstanding Public Leadership Award' for her contributions to the progress the country has made over the years.

The award, according to the organizers, demonstrates Madam Vohiri's efficient leadership ability at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Peter SaSellu, chairman of the organizing committee of the Liberian CEO, Business and Leadership Awards, said that the award bestowed on the EPA executive director, was established to recognize and celebrate exceptional leadership in Liberia.

SaSellu told an audience of leading corporate executives, managers and professionals from major companies, banks and investment firms that Madam Vohiri selection for the award was based on her hard work, innovation and excellence leadership ability.

"As a private sector-driven initiative, we have selected and honored Madam Vohiri, who has exemplified leadership excellence, hard work, innovation and commitment," Mr. SaSellu said.

Shortly after she received the awards, Madam Vohiri, who danced to the stage, expressed surprise for the honors.

She requested EPA staff at that ceremony to join her to celebrate the awards, who she later dedicated the awards to, adding that without them, EPA could not have reached thus far.

Madam Vohiri said protecting the environment is every one's business and explained that "the dear Lord left us with the Garden of Eden and told us to take care of it."

"I see Liberia as God's little Acre, the piece of the garden he set aside especially for us so my passion is to help to take care of it," the EPA Executive Director said.

Madam Vohiri thanked employees of the EPA for believing in her and buying into her vision and commitment.

She lauded President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for giving her the opportunity to contribute to her legacy.

Madam Vohiri also thanked EPA Board Chair, Minister Boima Kamara, for listening to her in appreciating the value of the environment in sustainable development mix.