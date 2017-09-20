South Africa: Num Is Worried About Retrenchments At Impala Platinum in Rustenburg

press release

This came immediately after the company reported a 2017 financial year loss. Retrenchments have become something of an excuse for mining companies who are typically insensitive to the plight of workers and their families, especially with the unemployment rate in the country sitting at 27 percent.

"We are saddened and taken aback by such threats. We can confirm that as a region Impala Platinum informed us about their intention to retrench 2 126 workers. As NUM we are saying other alternatives should be explored, retrenchments must be last resort" says NUM Rustenburg Regional Secretary Luxolo Mpafa.

The NUM declared war against job losses, Voluntary Severance Package and other untoward concocted means of destroying the lives of many families with dependants in labour-sending areas.

The NUM is concerned that when mining companies issue Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act they do not align it with Section 52 of the MPRDA 2002, which states the following: "The holder of a mining right must, after consultation with any registered trade union or affected employees or their nominated representatives where there is no such trade union, notify the Minister in the prescribed manner- (a) where prevailing economic conditions cause the profit to revenue ratio of the relevant mine to be less than six percent on average for a continuous period of 12 months; or (b) if any mining operation is to be scaled down or to cease with the possible effect that 10 percent or more of the labour force or more than 500 employees, whichever is the lesser, are likely to be retrenched in any 12-month period."