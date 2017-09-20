Uganda: Museveni Rallies UK to Join Fight Against Al-Shabaab

President Yoweri Museveni has called for more support to Africa as the continent moves to root out ferocious rebel forces in war-torn countries like Nigeria, Somalia, DR Congo and Burundi among others.

The president made the call during a Tuesday candid meeting with the United Kingdoms Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson.

According to a statement from the Presidential Press Unit, Museveni told the UK official that the "situation in Somalia, South Sudan and Burundi needed more serious concerted efforts in order to flush out and stop Al-Shabaab militants from Somalia."

He also called for the strengthening of AMISOM through provision of more equipment and personnel to finish the job.

Uganda was the first country to deploy in Somalia in 2007, under AMISOM.

Together with other Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), they have made significant contribution to peace and stability in Somalia, providing a conducive environment for social and economic development of Somalia. Sporadic attacks by militants however threaten to reverse the peace gains.

On the situation in South Sudan, Museveni said regional leaders are involved in a flurry of activities to reconcile factions in the South Sudan conflict to stop the suffering and stem the flow of refugees to neighbouring countries.

According to the UNHCR, over the past 12 months, an average of 1,800 South Sudanese has been arriving in Uganda every day.

In addition to the million there, a million or even more South Sudanese refugees are being hosted by Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Central African Republic.

President Museveni told the Foreign Secretary that efforts to ensure unification in Burundi were underway.

The President who is in New York to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly was meeting Mr. Johnson at the Uganda Permanent Mission Offices in New York.

Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kutesa and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adoniya Ayebare attended the meeting.