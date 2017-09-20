20 September 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Lumwana Radiants Switch Off Zesco

By Evans Mulenga

Minnows Lumwana Radiants gave Zesco United a rude awakening with a 3-0 bashing three days before the Ndola giants face South Africa's SuperSport United in the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup second leg.

In a delayed Week 28 match played at 18:00 hours at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium Zesco were second rate as Chisenga Lukwembe hit the back of the net in the 45th minute.

Lumwana Radiants struck again in the 73rd minute before Eddie Sinyangwe completed the rout in the 90th minute to pile doubts on the credentials of Zlatko Krmpotic whom fans have been quietly calling for his head.

Zesco United drew 0-all in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup against SuperSport United with the two sides closing the contest this Saturday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

