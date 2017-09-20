Uganda: Deputy Speaker Oulanyah Defends Police Deployment At Parliament

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah has faulted some members of Parliament for inciting violence and defended the heavy military police and regular police deployment at Parliament.

Mr Olulanyah's stand follows concerns from MPs on the heavy military police and regular police presence around Parliament and several party of Kampala city centre.

The deployment comes amidst heightened tensions on the proposed scrapping of Article 102(b) from the Constitution, which restricts the presidential age limit to 75 years.

The heavy deployment has drawn condemnation from several legislators.

However, Mr Oulanyah differs. He defended the deployment, saying security can't sit back and watch as some MPs promise to resort to violence the day the motion to scrap presidential age limit would be tabled.

He says police are doing their job, something that shouldn't worry MPs as long as they maintain order.

Parliament may debate a motion on the proposed scrapping of the presidential age limit on Thursday once Mr Oulanyah and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga give the idea a green light.

On Tuesday, Mr Oulanyah told the plenary that he had received a motion in relation to the age limit and another notice of motion and expects to discuss the matter with Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on Thursday on how to proceed.