20 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Mexico's Earthquake - No Moroccans Among Victims, Says Ambassador

Mexico City — Moroccan nationals living in Mexico are safe and sound following the devastating earthquake that struck several regions of the country on Tuesday, Morocco's ambassador to Mexico, Mohamed Chafiki, said.

There are no Moroccan nationals among the victims, the diplomat pointed out, adding that the embassy has contact with the Moroccan community living in the regions affected by this powerful earthquake, particularly in Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Puebla and Guerrero.

Contacted by MAP, the Moroccan ambassador stressed that the embassy's services remain in contact with the Moroccan community living in Mexico and remain mobilized to inquire about their situation and to provide help if needed.

More than 200 people, including over 20 school children, were killed after an earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday.

The quake was recorded by the Mexican National Seismological Service at magnitude 7.1.

Luis Felipe Puente, national civil protection chief, tweeted that there were 248 dead in total, including 117 in Mexico City, 72 in Morelos and 43 in the state of Puebla.

