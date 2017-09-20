Morocco Deplores Increased Violence in Car

New York — Morocco, which chairs the Central African Republic Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission, deplored on Tuesday in New York the recent increase in violence in the Central African Republic (CAR), and called for reinforcing the capabilities of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

"Armed groups cannot take hostage the political process," Foreign Minister and International Cooperation Minister Nasser Bourita told a high-level meeting on the situation in the CAR, held in the framework of the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations.

The minister particularly warned against ethnic and religious nature of this violence, recently observed in Bangassou, a region symbolizing until recently tolerance and cohabitation, and called on the international community to urgently address this situation, which could have serious consequences for the future of the country following signs of ethnic cleansing.

In this regard, and from a security perspective, Bourita said that the peacekeeping capacity of MINUSCA should be strengthened, given the resurgence of violence, the vast territory it covers and the near-absence of national security forces.

Welcoming the remarkable work of UNMISCA in bringing CAR back to the path towards peace and stability, the minister paid tribute to the peacekeepers who died while performing their mission, including Moroccan soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to defend the lives of vulnerable populations, stressing the importance of arresting the perpetrators of these killings and bringing them to justice.

He assured that Morocco, a long-time partner of the CAR, has always supported this country in the most difficult moments.

"We remain willing to continue to share our expertise and experience in several areas," he said.

At the regional and continental levels, he welcomed the commitment of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and their Heads of State, in particular Gabonese President Omar Bongo Odimba who chairs this regional grouping, for their efforts aimed at promoting peace in the CAR.

The minister also expressed deep concern with the seriousness of the humanitarian situation in the CAR, noting that increased support from donors remains more than necessary, given that the humanitarian response plan for 2017 is only 30% funded.

This high-level event on the CAR aims to identify actions that need to be taken under the leadership of the government to implement the National Recovery and Peacebuilding Plan.